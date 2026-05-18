At home with illusions! Kayalode upside-down house a major draw

KANNUR: An ode to the times or creative compulsion?

The upside-down house in Kayalode, near Kuthuparamba, has become a major attraction, drawing curious visitors from far and near. With its striking design, the house — named ‘Wondertainment’ — offers the illusion of being inverted — from roof to floor.

Spread across 7,000 sqft, the structure offers much more than its unique exterior. It houses a variety of attractions, including optical illusion setups and object illusion displays that create surprising visual effects. The creative design and mind-bending tricks have made the house a popular destination for people of all ages. Entry tickets are priced at Rs 100.

K T Sreejan, founder of Wondertainment, said, “I designed the house with the intention of creating something different, and people have warmly accepted the project. We have added various attractions inside the house, and unlike the upside-down structure, everything inside is not arranged in the same style. Each article gives a different experience to visitors. We have also set up a food court and an open park where visitors can relax and enjoy their time.”

The house attracts huge crowds during holidays, with more than 500 people visiting it on busy days.