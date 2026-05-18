Blasters’ season mirrors ISL’s uncertain future

KOCHI: For six games, there was no win, no rhythm, and seemingly no way out for Kerala Blasters FC.

A season that began with promise under David Catala quickly spiralled into a nightmare as the Blasters stumbled through the opening phase of the shortened 2025-26 Indian Super League campaign. Defeats piled up, confidence drained, and the mood around the club turned toxic. By the middle of the season, the crisis had spread beyond the pitch — into the stands, the dressing room, and eventually the club’s boardroom.

But just when the campaign appeared headed for complete collapse, the Blasters rediscovered a pulse.

The turnaround came with the arrival of English coach Ashley Westwood, whose entry coincided with a long-overdue course correction by the management. Tactical clarity returned, the squad looked sharper, and the team finally began resembling a competitive unit. From being winless in six, the Blasters stitched together a five-match unbeaten run, winning four and drawing one, to rescue their season from embarrassment.

“Obviously, we have improved for sure. We are scoring goals and we have a long way to go. But the initial confidence is now higher because we won four games, and drew one, in five,” Westwood said.

“Being in a losing side led to low confidence with people being unsure of themselves. The team was obviously not functioning correctly. But with a new shape and formation, the determination to win was brought in by some non-negotiables like increasing the training load, increasing the interaction time within, and having a clear and direct plan.”