Kerala’s new UDF cabinet marks generational shift with 14 first-time ministers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Signalling a generational shift in leadership, the UDF government will have 14 first-time ministers, including Chief Minister V D Satheesan. This translates to 66% of the total 21 seats.

The first-timers from Congress are Sunny Joseph, P C Vishnunadh, Roji M John, Bindhu Krishna, M Liju, T Siddique, K A Thulasi and O J Janeesh. V E Abdul Gafoor, N Samsudheen, K M Shaji and P K Basheer from IUML and C P John from CMP are the other new faces.

Satheesan is a six-time MLA, having won from Paravur continuously since 2001. Sunny, who represents Peravoor, is the KPCC president. Vishnunadh, the Kundara MLA, is a former state chief of the KSU and Youth Congress. Roji represents Angamaly and was the first elected NSUI national chief from Kerala. Kollam MLA Bindu was the former Mahila Congress state chief. Kayamkulam MLA Liju is the Alappuzha DCC president.

Kalpetta MLA Siddique was KPCC working president, while Kongad MLA Thulasi, is the KPCC general secretary and wife of Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan. Kodungallur MLA Janeesh is the Youth Congress state president.

Kalamassery MLA Gafoor is the son of late minister V K Ebrahim Kunju. Shamsudheen has been the Mannarkkad MLA since 2011.

Vengara MLA Shaji was the former Youth League state president. Basheer, the legislator from Eranad constituency, is a veteran leader in Malappuram, while John, the Thiruvananthapuram MLA, is a public policy expert and served as the planning board member.