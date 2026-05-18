Latin Church fumes over lack of coastal voice in Kerala cabinet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expressing displeasure at zero representation for coastal and Latin Catholic communities in the new government, the Latin Catholic Church has indicated they are considering a boycott of Monday’s swearing-in ceremony of the UDF cabinet. The Church has also strongly opposed the move to allocate the key fisheries portfolio to IUML.

The Latin Archdiocese’s dissatisfaction was made public by Vicar General Fr Eugene Pereira, who accused both the Congress and the broader UDF of treating coastal residents and the Latin Catholic community as mere vote banks. The exclusion of senior leader M Vincent from the ministerial lineup has reportedly drawn the sharpest criticism.