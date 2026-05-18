Nearly 45% of doctors earn below Rs 50,000 a month in Kerala: IMA survey

KOCHI: Nearly 45% of doctors in Kerala earn less than `50,000 a month, a survey conducted by the state chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has found — prompting association officials to demand government intervention to implement a basic salary structure and revise the staff pattern.
Laying bare grim realities of the state’s healthcare sector, around 82% of respondents in the survey — conducted both online and over several sittings — reported that they do not receive fair salaries. A significant number of doctors even earn below `30,000.
“An MBBS doctor who works 48 hours a week deserves a minimum monthly salary of `80,000. However, around 45% of the 4,000 doctors who participated in the survey reported a salary below `50,000. The state government, as well as private hospitals in the state, should take steps to provide an adequate salary to young doctors,” Dr M N Menon IMA state president, said at the press meet.
Of the respondents, 66% expressed a desire to migrate to other states or foreign countries due to poor pay and working conditions. Approximately 81% of junior doctors work under compulsory bond service obligations.
“In an alarming trend we identified over the past three months, nearly 70% of doctors wish to move out, either abroad or to other states. Providing better wages and ensuring a safe work environment can help young doctors stay in Kerala,” said Dr Sulphi Noohu, chairman of the committee for minimum wages.
The IMA also recommended considering overtime beyond 48 hours, additional duty, annual increment, safe working conditions, and written appointment terms.
Aiming to reduce the workload on doctors in government hospitals, the IMA demanded a revision of the 1960 staff pattern. “Currently, doctors see around 200-300 patients a day at government hospitals. This affects the quality of care provided to patients.
With more people now depending on the government sector, we need to strengthen facilities and human resources. Considering the rising healthcare demand in the state, we need to improve the facilities and services provided in both government and private sector hospitals,” Dr Menon said.
Key Findings
Salaries & stipends
6.7% of respondents with salary below L30k
38.3% with earnings below L50k
34.6% with salary between L50-70k
30.5% of resident medics say they earn no stipend
20.3% say they get stipend below L10k
28.8% reported a stipend between L10-15k
Seeking greener pastures
7.6% of respondents who said they want to move to other states
58.7% who said they want to go abroad
31.8% who said they would stay in Kerala
14.8% of doctors working under compulsory bond service obligations
Source: Report by Committee on Minimum Wages of Junior Doctors