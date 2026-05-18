Nearly 45% of doctors earn below Rs 50,000 a month in Kerala: IMA survey

KOCHI: Nearly 45% of doctors in Kerala earn less than `50,000 a month, a survey conducted by the state chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has found — prompting association officials to demand government intervention to implement a basic salary structure and revise the staff pattern.

Laying bare grim realities of the state’s healthcare sector, around 82% of respondents in the survey — conducted both online and over several sittings — reported that they do not receive fair salaries. A significant number of doctors even earn below `30,000.

“An MBBS doctor who works 48 hours a week deserves a minimum monthly salary of `80,000. However, around 45% of the 4,000 doctors who participated in the survey reported a salary below `50,000. The state government, as well as private hospitals in the state, should take steps to provide an adequate salary to young doctors,” Dr M N Menon IMA state president, said at the press meet.

Of the respondents, 66% expressed a desire to migrate to other states or foreign countries due to poor pay and working conditions. Approximately 81% of junior doctors work under compulsory bond service obligations.

“In an alarming trend we identified over the past three months, nearly 70% of doctors wish to move out, either abroad or to other states. Providing better wages and ensuring a safe work environment can help young doctors stay in Kerala,” said Dr Sulphi Noohu, chairman of the committee for minimum wages.