Satheesan says Kerala UDF cabinet balanced on social realities, denies group lobbying in minister selection

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several deserving Congress candidates had to be overlooked as social realities and the need to maintain regional balance informed the selection of the cabinet, CM-designate V D Satheesan said. Addressing mediapersons after submitting the list of ministers to Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday, he said since the party had only 11 cabinet berths, many deserving MLA-elects could not be considered for ministerial posts.

For the first time in 60 years, the entire UDF ministry will be sworn in on a single day, he said, adding that this is a historic feat.

The cabinet will have two members of the scheduled caste community and two women. Shanimol Osman will be the deputy speaker, he said.

On the question of whether the cabinet berths were decided on group lines, Satheesan said that Congress leaders did not resort to lobbying. The first list was prepared within 10 minutes and no group or leaders exerted any pressure, he said.

On the report that Sivagiri mutt chief Swami Satchidananda had sought more ministerial berths to members from backward castes, particularly the Ezhava community, Satheesan said the monks from Sivagiri came to bless him, but did not give any list. “Ezhava representation has increased this time. And who is a bigger follower of Sree Narayana Guru than the chief minister himself,” Satheesan asked.

The portfolios will be announced after the governor’s nod. The post of chief whip has been set apart for the Kerala Congress and P J Joseph will make the announcement, he added.