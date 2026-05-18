Satheesan’s long march to Kerala’s economy helm

KOCHI: Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan’s decision to retain the crucial finance portfolio, along with law and ports, is being seen as a reflection of both his firm administrative style and his much-recognised grasp of financial matters that has stood out over years of assembly debates and political confrontations.

For Satheesan, 61, finance is not unfamiliar terrain. Long before emerging as the Congress-led front’s principal strategist, he had built a reputation in the assembly for his command over financial and legal issues. His sharp interventions during Finance Bill discussions and his celebrated public debate with then finance minister T M Thomas Isaac on the inter-state lottery controversy during the 2006-11 LDF regime remain widely recalled in political circles.

The debate at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club had elevated Satheesan’s profile beyond that of an opposition legislator. While Isaac argued that only the Union government had the authority to act against alleged violations of the Central Lotteries Act, Satheesan systematically countered the position, contending that the state had sufficient legal powers to verify the genuineness of lotteries and initiate criminal proceedings against fraudulent operators.

The performance earned him recognition for his detailed understanding of constitutional and financial issues. Political observers believe the finance portfolio will also allow Satheesan to closely monitor the functioning of other departments and ensure quicker clearances for flagship projects and welfare schemes promised by the UDF government.