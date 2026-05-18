Tech upgrade, additional teams and new stadiums; Super League Kerala eyes S3 reboot

KOCHI: Having struck a chord with football fans, and raising expectations of further expansion, Super League Kerala is gearing up for Season 3.

With a possible addition of two teams and upgraded infrastructure in the offing, the state’s successful franchise model is working to set another example in domestic football -- induction of advanced technology systems in refereeing and broadcasting.

Earlier this week, SLK had put out advertisements inviting bidders for its two new franchises proposed to be launched this season.

“We are currently looking at options to begin teams in Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam or Palakkad,” said Mathew Joseph, director and CEO of SLK.

The franchises were advertised earlier this week and attracted a number of bidders as well, he said.

“Two bidders who can develop good infrastructure in any of these regions with us will be selected soon. As the new season is only four months away, it is not very likely that two teams will be launched this year, but we are trying for that,” Mathew said.

In the upcoming season, set to begin in September, SLK is also keen on putting in place a VAR (video assistant referee) system.

“We are exploring the possibilities of improving our broadcasting network for a more viewer-friendly approach. At the same time, we are looking to incorporate technologies like VAR (video assistant referee) into our system to improve the quality of games,” Mathew said.