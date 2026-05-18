Tech upgrade, additional teams and new stadiums; Super League Kerala eyes S3 reboot

KOCHI: Having struck a chord with football fans, and raising expectations of further expansion, Super League Kerala is gearing up for Season 3.
With a possible addition of two teams and upgraded infrastructure in the offing, the state’s successful franchise model is working to set another example in domestic football -- induction of advanced technology systems in refereeing and broadcasting.
Earlier this week, SLK had put out advertisements inviting bidders for its two new franchises proposed to be launched this season.
“We are currently looking at options to begin teams in Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam or Palakkad,” said Mathew Joseph, director and CEO of SLK.
The franchises were advertised earlier this week and attracted a number of bidders as well, he said.
“Two bidders who can develop good infrastructure in any of these regions with us will be selected soon. As the new season is only four months away, it is not very likely that two teams will be launched this year, but we are trying for that,” Mathew said.
In the upcoming season, set to begin in September, SLK is also keen on putting in place a VAR (video assistant referee) system.
“We are exploring the possibilities of improving our broadcasting network for a more viewer-friendly approach. At the same time, we are looking to incorporate technologies like VAR (video assistant referee) into our system to improve the quality of games,” Mathew said.
The state’s top-tier football league has also come up with a solution for its dilemma of a ‘permanent’ stadium in Ernakulam district for Forca Kochi FC. The team had earlier played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the Maharaja’s College Stadium. For the new season, SLK is developing the Municipal Stadium in Muvattupuzha to host Forca Kochi’s home matches.
“A lot of infrastructure work is required at the stadium, but work is progressing” Mathew pointed out.
Besides, the league is currently conducting scouting camps divided into three categories across the state, from which development players will be brought into the teams.
The SLK had kicked off in 2024 with six teams from different cities competing against each other. Calicut FC and Kannur Warriors FC were crowned champions in the first two editions which drew immense crowd support at the stadiums and high viewership on broadcasting networks.
Mathew also hinted that Super League Kerala could have players who might be out as free agents following uncertainties over the next ISL season.
“We are open to welcoming any good players available, if its affordable for us,” he said.