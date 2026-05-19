CPI(M), BJP spar over ‘Vande Mataram’ row at Kerala Cabinet swearing-in ceremony

The CPI(M) on Tuesday criticised the full rendition of “Vande Mataram” during the Congress-led UDF Cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Kerala, calling it an “incorrect step” and saying such a move was “inappropriate in a pluralistic society.”

The BJP hit out at the CPI(M), accusing the Communists of "insulting" the national song in order to "appease radical vote-bank forces such as Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI."

Distancing itself from the row, sources in the new government said they had no role in the programme, as it was fully organised by the Lok Bhavan.

A day after the swearing-in ceremony of the V D Satheesan-led Cabinet, the CPI(M) state secretariat said the Congress Working Committee had, as early as 1937, taken the view that singing all parts of "Vande Mataram" was not suitable for a pluralistic society, leading to the removal of certain portions.

It noted that the Constituent Assembly later clarified in 1950 that only the first eight lines of the approved version should be treated as the national song.

The party argued that some portions of the song represent religious beliefs and that using the full version in official ceremonies goes against India's plural traditions.

It said the Cabinet event "reversed that position" by including the omitted portions.