CPI(M), BJP spar over ‘Vande Mataram’ row at Kerala Cabinet swearing-in ceremony

The CPI(M) on Tuesday criticised the full rendition of “Vande Mataram” during the Congress-led UDF Cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Kerala, calling it an “incorrect step” and saying such a move was “inappropriate in a pluralistic society.”
The BJP hit out at the CPI(M), accusing the Communists of "insulting" the national song in order to "appease radical vote-bank forces such as Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI."
Distancing itself from the row, sources in the new government said they had no role in the programme, as it was fully organised by the Lok Bhavan.
A day after the swearing-in ceremony of the V D Satheesan-led Cabinet, the CPI(M) state secretariat said the Congress Working Committee had, as early as 1937, taken the view that singing all parts of "Vande Mataram" was not suitable for a pluralistic society, leading to the removal of certain portions.
It noted that the Constituent Assembly later clarified in 1950 that only the first eight lines of the approved version should be treated as the national song.
The party argued that some portions of the song represent religious beliefs and that using the full version in official ceremonies goes against India's plural traditions.
It said the Cabinet event "reversed that position" by including the omitted portions.
The CPI(M) also pointed out that similar full renditions were not performed even in BJP-ruled West Bengal during swearing-in ceremonies, suggesting Kerala's move was unusual.
It added that governments should avoid actions that could "weaken a pluralistic society" or "undermine secularism."'
Responding sharply, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "The CPI(M) has now come forward questioning Vande Mataram in an attempt to hide the embarrassment of being completely rejected by the people."
In a Facebook post, he accused the Left of distancing itself from India's culture and traditions and said Marxism was an "imported ideology" unable to align with Indian values.
Chandrasekhar also alleged that the Left has a record of forcing its cadres to apologise for slogans like "Jai Hind," and accused it of targeting the national song to appease "vote-bank forces" such as Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI.
He claimed these groups were backing a weakened Congress "under their complete control."
Calling the CPI(M)'s stand "dangerous appeasement politics," he said, "Insulting the nation for mere political survival can never be called secularism."
He added that the BJP/NDA would strongly oppose what he described as attempts to divide society and isolate Kerala from the rest of India.
"A developed Kerala requires unity, harmony, and a secure society," he said.
Soon after the swearing-in on Monday, CPI(M) leader P A Mohamed Riyas had raised concerns over the singing of the full Vande Mataram during the ceremony, claiming that officially only its first two couplets are sung.
Riyas' remarks in a Facebook post, while congratulating Congress leader Satheesan on being sworn in as chief minister and extending support to his government, drew a sharp response from BJP MLA V Muraleedharan, who questioned which portions of the national song had troubled the CPI(M) leader.
(With inputs from PTI)