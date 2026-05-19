Empowerment key to elderly welfare: Experts

KOCHI: The UDF government’s decision to form a department for the elderly — a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country — marks a bold move, given the growing ageing population in Kerala.

As rising migration and changing family systems are affecting the lives of the elderly, experts believe the establishment of a ministry will help bring projects and policies focusing on the welfare and empowerment of that particular segment of the populace.

“The government is set to study the initiatives and policies adopted in Japan to implement projects for the elderly in the state,” Chief Minister V D Satheesan told reporters after the first cabinet meeting.

Biju Mathew, head of HelpAge India, a non-governmental organisation working for the welfare of the elderly that has been demanding the formation of such a department, said: “Welfare of the elderly does not mean welfare schemes and pensions.

We need strategically prepared policies and projects for the empowerment of the ageing population. From age-friendly infrastructure to better healthcare, the focus should be on their empowerment.”

A recent Reserve Bank of India study had projected Kerala’s elderly population to rise to 20.9% by 2031 and 22.8% by 2036, among the highest in the country. The study had also called for changes to the financing of healthcare to tackle the “ageing” of Kerala society.

“When clubbed with other departments, elderly care is often neglected. To formulate policies for their welfare and empowerment, we need a separate department and compassionate officials and ministers,” Biju said, adding that elderly people from marginalised classes and communities should be given more attention.