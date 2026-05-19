Empowerment key to elderly welfare: Experts

KOCHI: The UDF government’s decision to form a department for the elderly — a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country — marks a bold move, given the growing ageing population in Kerala.
As rising migration and changing family systems are affecting the lives of the elderly, experts believe the establishment of a ministry will help bring projects and policies focusing on the welfare and empowerment of that particular segment of the populace.
“The government is set to study the initiatives and policies adopted in Japan to implement projects for the elderly in the state,” Chief Minister V D Satheesan told reporters after the first cabinet meeting.
Biju Mathew, head of HelpAge India, a non-governmental organisation working for the welfare of the elderly that has been demanding the formation of such a department, said: “Welfare of the elderly does not mean welfare schemes and pensions.
We need strategically prepared policies and projects for the empowerment of the ageing population. From age-friendly infrastructure to better healthcare, the focus should be on their empowerment.”
A recent Reserve Bank of India study had projected Kerala’s elderly population to rise to 20.9% by 2031 and 22.8% by 2036, among the highest in the country. The study had also called for changes to the financing of healthcare to tackle the “ageing” of Kerala society.
“When clubbed with other departments, elderly care is often neglected. To formulate policies for their welfare and empowerment, we need a separate department and compassionate officials and ministers,” Biju said, adding that elderly people from marginalised classes and communities should be given more attention.
Meanwhile, ‘Growing Old in Kerala – A Gendered Revisit’, a report submitted by S Irudaya Rajan to the Kerala state planning board, has recommended policies to be tailored to different age groups within the aged population.
“The young-old (60 to 69 years) group is generally more active and may seek flexible work opportunities, social engagement, and preventive healthcare. Age-specific wellness programmes and initiatives promoting active ageing would be beneficial, as life expectancy continues to rise,” the report stated.
“Many young people live or work far away, often abroad, and struggle to care for their parents. A proper care system will help them concentrate on their jobs. Otherwise, some may have to leave their work to take care of their parents, which can also impact economic growth,” he added.
With several senior living and elderly care centres mushrooming in the state, Babu added that a proper monitoring system should be brought for such facilities.
Earlier, in April 2025, Kerala became the first state to set up an elderly commission.