G Sudhakaran’s role as pro tem speaker ignites discussions on post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF cabinet’s decision to depute former minister G Sudhakaran as pro tem speaker has reignited discussions on the post. The veteran leader who parted ways with the CPM and associated with the UDF, has been chosen to lead the assembly during the speaker election, considering his seniority.

The pro tem speaker who will be sworn in before the governor, will have all the authority of the chair till the assembly speaker is elected. In the role, Sudhakaran will administer the oath of office to newly-elected members on May 21.

Notably CPM leaders including Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan who was highly critical of Sudhakaran for severing ties with the CPM, will now be sworn-in by the latter. He will also chair the session during election of assembly speaker on May 22.

Meanwhile the selection of pro tem speaker has also brought to focus a rare distinction held by a senior Congress leader. In the history of the state, there’s just one leader who has served as pro tem speaker, deputy speaker and speaker, that too during the same assembly — N Sakthan.

The MLA-elect from Neyyattinkara and a former transport minister, Sakthan is well known as a former speaker of the house. In 2011, when Sakthan was elected from Kattakada during the time of the second Oommen Chandy government, he was initially asked to handle the role of the pro tem speaker.

Later G Karthikeyan was elected as the speaker, while Sakthan was elected as his deputy. However later following the demise of Karthikeyan in 2015, Sakthan was asked to chair the house for close to one year.