Kerala police crack sex trafficking racket allegedly operating under guise of modelling industry, three arrested

KOCHI: Kerala Police have cracked a major sex trafficking racket that allegedly operated under the guise of the modelling industry, with investigators suspecting links extending beyond the state, possibly to abroad.

The modus operandi, according to police, involved luring women with promises of opportunities in the modelling and beauty industry, taking them to Gulf countries, sexually exploiting them, and later blackmailing them using private videos.

The case came to light after Maradu police received a complaint from a young woman who alleged that she was trapped in the racket after being offered modelling opportunities. A second woman later approached the police with a similar complaint, prompting a wider investigation.

As part of the probe, Kochi City Police on Tuesday arrested Manjima (24), a native of Ponnani. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to three.

Earlier, police had arrested Aleena, a native of Aluva, and Sindhu, believed to be the alleged mastermind of the racket. Sindhu, reportedly in her 50s and originally from Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested in Mumbai on Monday.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Aswathy Jiji has been formed to probe the case.

"So far, we have identified around five people linked to this racket, of whom three have been arrested. One of the accused was apprehended at Mumbai airport while allegedly attempting to flee the country," he said.

Investigators are now examining the financial transactions, travel history, and digital communication of the accused to determine the scale of the operation, identify more victims, and trace possible trafficking links.

Police said efforts are underway to locate the remaining suspects and urged victims to come forward, assuring them complete confidentiality.