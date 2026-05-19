No more bin bound: Kerala startup builds marketplace for surplus food

In a country where thousands of tonnes of perfectly consumable food are discarded every year, four youngsters from Kerala are trying to turn surplus into sustenance through their startup, ‘Plenti’.

What began as a long-held thought in the mind of Mathews Martin during his student days at IIM-Nagpur has now evolved into a fast-growing “food rescue” platform operating across Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

Touted as India’s “first food surplus marketplace”, Plenti connects customers with restaurants, bakeries, supermarkets and consumers on one platform. It offers meals, baked goods and groceries — with the tagline: “Get everything at one-third price.”

“While staying in the hostel, I used to see large quantities of food getting dumped every day. I kept wondering why it could not be redirected somewhere else instead of being wasted,” recalls Mathews.

Years later, he began developing the idea further with his brother Cyriac Martin of IIM-Amritsar and friend Mohammed Shine from IIT-Madras, eventually shaping what would become Plenti.

The final piece of the puzzle came through Bharath Mohan S, an alumnus of the Institute of Hotel Management in Chennai, who had spent years working in the food and events industry.