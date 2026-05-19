Portfolio deadlock puts Satheesan-led UDF government under early strain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hours after taking charge, the V D Satheesan-led UDF government faced its first major test as the CM and Congress leadership failed to arrive at a consensus over allocation of portfolios. Sources told TNIE that the situation had reached a critical stage, forcing the AICC to intervene.
The tension reached a flashpoint as Ministers A P Anil Kumar and K Muraleedharan refused to budge from their claims to health and devaswom. “The high command stepped in to prevent discontent from erupting into open confrontation,” said a Congress leader.
Meanwhile, UDF sources said the government is yet to send the list of ministerial portfolios to the Lok Bhavan. “The notification can be issued only after the governor’s office receives the list,” an official said. Though the governor will not be in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, sources said the notification can still be issued after consulting him and obtaining his approval.
Congress sources said during the preliminary round of discussions between Satheesan and the KPCC leadership over portfolios, it was decided that health and devaswom would be allotted to Anil Kumar, who served as minister in the two previous UDF governments.
Leaders close to him said the issue worsened after Satheesan, during the final round of talks, backed Muraleedharan for the two portfolios. Muraleedharan was among the few MLAs who had openly supported Satheesan for the CM post.
There is also resentment over Muraleedharan’s open claim to the portfolios before the party took a final call. “Everyone knows the industries and home are likely to go to P K Kunhalikutty and Ramesh Chennithala. However, neither leaders made any public statement. But Muraleedharan declared he would be the next health minister...This is unacceptable,” a member of the Congress Political Affairs Committee said.
Several Dalit organisations who supported UDF are also reportedly unhappy with how the Congress is handling the issue. “We supported Congress and UDF as we believed they had a more compassionate approach towards oppressed communities,” said a prominent Dalit activist on condition of anonymity.