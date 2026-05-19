Portfolio deadlock puts Satheesan-led UDF government under early strain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hours after taking charge, the V D Satheesan-led UDF government faced its first major test as the CM and Congress leadership failed to arrive at a consensus over allocation of portfolios. Sources told TNIE that the situation had reached a critical stage, forcing the AICC to intervene.

The tension reached a flashpoint as Ministers A P Anil Kumar and K Muraleedharan refused to budge from their claims to health and devaswom. “The high command stepped in to prevent discontent from erupting into open confrontation,” said a Congress leader.

Meanwhile, UDF sources said the government is yet to send the list of ministerial portfolios to the Lok Bhavan. “The notification can be issued only after the governor’s office receives the list,” an official said. Though the governor will not be in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, sources said the notification can still be issued after consulting him and obtaining his approval.

Congress sources said during the preliminary round of discussions between Satheesan and the KPCC leadership over portfolios, it was decided that health and devaswom would be allotted to Anil Kumar, who served as minister in the two previous UDF governments.