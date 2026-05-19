Sabarimala pilgrimage season: TDB to strengthen food safety measures

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is set to introduce stricter measures to ensure quality and hygiene standards in hotels and eateries operating at Sabarimala during the pilgrimage season.
As part of the proposed reforms, the board is planning to revise tender conditions for hotels functioning at Sannidhanam and Pampa. The new guidelines are expected to include mandatory checklists covering health cards for workers, cleanliness standards and proper waste management systems.
According to sources, the board is also considering bringing in reputed agencies such as Kudumbashree, Indian Coffee House and Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) to operate food outlets at the pilgrimage centres.
At present, action against hotels is largely limited to inspections and fines by the food safety department when complaints are received. Sources said several workers do not possess health cards and many eateries fail to maintain hygiene standards in and around their establishments. There are also complaints of encroachments beyond the space allotted by the board.
The proposed changes are being planned as part of the Vision Sabarimala project aimed at improving facilities for pilgrims.
Officials said private hotels participating in the tender process will not be completely excluded, but stricter compliance with guidelines will be ensured.
The board is also considering shifting the entire tender process to an e-tender system to improve transparency.
Despite the board’s annadanam scheme during the two-month Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season and monthly poojas, a large number of pilgrims continue to depend on hotels and food stalls at Sannidhanam and Pampa.
There have also been complaints about overcrowded stalls making movement difficult for pilgrims. Officials said pilgrim convenience would be given top priority in the new arrangements.