Sabarimala pilgrimage season: TDB to strengthen food safety measures

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is set to introduce stricter measures to ensure quality and hygiene standards in hotels and eateries operating at Sabarimala during the pilgrimage season.

As part of the proposed reforms, the board is planning to revise tender conditions for hotels functioning at Sannidhanam and Pampa. The new guidelines are expected to include mandatory checklists covering health cards for workers, cleanliness standards and proper waste management systems.

According to sources, the board is also considering bringing in reputed agencies such as Kudumbashree, Indian Coffee House and Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) to operate food outlets at the pilgrimage centres.

At present, action against hotels is largely limited to inspections and fines by the food safety department when complaints are received. Sources said several workers do not possess health cards and many eateries fail to maintain hygiene standards in and around their establishments. There are also complaints of encroachments beyond the space allotted by the board.