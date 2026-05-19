Seven-member SIT to probe police excess against Nava Kerala Sadas protestors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Police has announced a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the assault on Youth Congress workers by the security officers of former CM Pinarayi Vijayan during their protest against the Nava Kerala Sadas in Alappuzha.

The team will be headed by Shoukathali, SP, Crime Branch Alappuzha, who had played a pivotal role in the investigation of T P Chandrasekharan murder. He had arrested former CPM Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan for allegedly orchestrating the TP Murder. He also led the operation to nab Kodi Suni and two others, who were hiding in a party bastion after committing the murder.

Other members of the SIT are Crime Branch DySP Baiju Poulose, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Sub-Inspector Tolson, Crime Branch SI Jayakrishnan, ASI Rajesh, Crime Branch SI Deenadayal Mallan and SI Amrutharaj, SI Alappuzha.