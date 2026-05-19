Stage overrun as massive crowd threatens to derail security protocol in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the swearing-in ceremonies of the new governments in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, all eyes were on whether Kerala too would opt for a flamboyant, festival-like spectacle or stick to the sombre tradition usually associated with such occasions in the state.

When the protocol wing of the general administration department got in touch with Lok Bhavan, the latter preferred to follow convention - seating on the dais only for the governor, the ministers being sworn in and the chief secretary. But for the Congress-led UDF, for whom the event marked a historic return to power after a decade, a restrained ceremony would have undermined the spirit of the occasion.

Late on Sunday, Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan made a special request to Governor Rajendra Arlekar to permit additional dignitaries on the dais. “Though Satheesan initially preferred a simple ceremony, there was pressure from the AICC to ensure that Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders were accommodated on the stage,” said a source privy to the developments.