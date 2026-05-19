Stage overrun as massive crowd threatens to derail security protocol in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the swearing-in ceremonies of the new governments in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, all eyes were on whether Kerala too would opt for a flamboyant, festival-like spectacle or stick to the sombre tradition usually associated with such occasions in the state.
When the protocol wing of the general administration department got in touch with Lok Bhavan, the latter preferred to follow convention - seating on the dais only for the governor, the ministers being sworn in and the chief secretary. But for the Congress-led UDF, for whom the event marked a historic return to power after a decade, a restrained ceremony would have undermined the spirit of the occasion.
Late on Sunday, Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan made a special request to Governor Rajendra Arlekar to permit additional dignitaries on the dais. “Though Satheesan initially preferred a simple ceremony, there was pressure from the AICC to ensure that Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders were accommodated on the stage,” said a source privy to the developments.
“Since the governor did not want the new government’s tenure to begin on a sour note, he did not object to the chief minister’s request,” said a top official. The presence of nearly two dozen chairs in the front row and an almost equal number behind them offered an early indication of what was to come. However, matters soon spiralled beyond expectations.
The swearing-in ceremony began nearly 15 minutes late after security personnel reportedly informed officials that the arrangements on the dais did not conform to the governor’s security protocol. Besides the dignitaries, members of their personal staff too remained standing behind the chairs, further crowding the stage. Governor Arlekar himself was seen navigating through nearly 60 people on the dais upon his arrival.
“When the chief minister met the governor after the ceremony, he expressed regret over the way the arrangements had eventually unfolded. Even P K Kunhalikutty felt that the scale of the crowd frenzy had gone beyond expectations and resulted in a degree of chaos,” the official added.