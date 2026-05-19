Team Satheesan kicks off on a welfare note

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid thunderous cheers from a teeming crowd and in the presence of a galaxy of VIPs, V D Satheesan was sworn in as Kerala’s 13th Chief Minister along with 20 cabinet colleagues at a glittering ceremony at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday.
True to his word, Satheesan wasted no time after assuming office, rolling out two major poll promises: free travel for women on KSRTC buses from June 15 and the launch of India’s first dedicated government department for senior citizens. In a major relief for striking ASHA workers, the government also announced a `3,000 hike in their monthly honorarium.
Satheesan, who had sharply criticised the previous LDF government over its “poor handling” of the economy, also announced the cabinet’s decision to release a white paper on the state’s financial health.
Addressing a packed press conference after his cabinet’s first meeting, a composed Satheesan said he was fully aware of the enormity of the task ahead and made it clear that his administration was determined to break from rigid precedents.
While the finer details of the free transit scheme are being worked out, Satheesan said the new elderly welfare department would, within two months, prepare a comprehensive road map inspired by global models such as Japan’s to ensure senior citizens can live with dignity.
The chief minister said the government’s goal was to build a system that would make Kerala proudly stand out as a truly civilised society.
Signalling immediate relief for grassroots health and welfare workers, the cabinet approved a first-phase `3,000 hike in the honorarium of ASHA workers, raising their monthly pay from `9,000 to `12,000, with the promise of a second-stage increase later.
Satheesan said a final decision on their retirement benefits would be taken within a month. The government also announced a `1,000 salary hike for anganwadi workers, helpers and cooks, as well as pre-primary teachers and nannies.
On the fiscal front, Satheesan said the government would publish a white paper, prepared with the support of economic experts, to give people a clear picture of the state’s financial health.
SIT will probe ‘police excesses’ during Nava Kerala Sadas: CM
The administration will also chart its next course after receiving a detailed report on the economic impact of the fuel price hike, while simultaneously reviewing monsoon preparedness.
In a major political and administrative move, Satheesan announced the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged police excesses against Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas in 2023.
Declaring, “We will not forget anything,” he insisted the move was not driven by political vendetta.
Justifying the decision, the chief minister accused the previous regime of inaction, pointing out that a court in Alappuzha had ordered a reinvestigation of the case but no steps were taken.
“The SIT will reinvestigate the case,” he said.
In another clear departure from the previous administration, Satheesan assured greater access for the media to the state secretariat, saying the additional restrictions imposed by the former government would be reviewed.
Portfolio row pushes govt into first crisis
T’Puram: Hours after assuming office, the V D Satheesan government is facing its first major test as the chief minister and the Congress leadership have failed to arrive at a consensus over allocation of portfolios to certain ministers.
1st cabinet meeting
Major decisions
Free travel for women in KSRTC buses from June 15
Dedicated department for senior citizens; expert study to be initiated soon
Rs 3,000 hike in monthly honorarium of ASHA workers; decision on retirement benefits in one month
Rs 1,000 hike for anganwadi workers and helpers, noon-meal workers, pre-primary teachers and helpers
Special Investigation Team to probe attacks during Nava Kerala Sadas in 2023
White paper to be published on financial status of treasury
Decision to reduce fuel price hike burden will be taken after fiscal impact analysis
To monitor monsoon preparedeness
Assembly Session
Special assembly session to held on May 21; MLAs to be sworn-in on the day
Senior leader G Sudhakaran to be pro tem speaker
Speaker’s election on May 22
Governor’s policy declaration on May 29
First session of 16th Kerala Assembly from May 29
Budget most likely on June 5
New appointments
Advocate General: Adv Jaju Babu (Senior High Court lawyer)
Director General of Prosecution: Adv T Asaf Ali