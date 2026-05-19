Team Satheesan kicks off on a welfare note

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid thunderous cheers from a teeming crowd and in the presence of a galaxy of VIPs, V D Satheesan was sworn in as Kerala’s 13th Chief Minister along with 20 cabinet colleagues at a glittering ceremony at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday.

True to his word, Satheesan wasted no time after assuming office, rolling out two major poll promises: free travel for women on KSRTC buses from June 15 and the launch of India’s first dedicated government department for senior citizens. In a major relief for striking ASHA workers, the government also announced a `3,000 hike in their monthly honorarium.

Satheesan, who had sharply criticised the previous LDF government over its “poor handling” of the economy, also announced the cabinet’s decision to release a white paper on the state’s financial health.

Addressing a packed press conference after his cabinet’s first meeting, a composed Satheesan said he was fully aware of the enormity of the task ahead and made it clear that his administration was determined to break from rigid precedents.

While the finer details of the free transit scheme are being worked out, Satheesan said the new elderly welfare department would, within two months, prepare a comprehensive road map inspired by global models such as Japan’s to ensure senior citizens can live with dignity.

The chief minister said the government’s goal was to build a system that would make Kerala proudly stand out as a truly civilised society.