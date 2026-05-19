Varkala to fly national flag at UN Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major international recognition for Kerala’s decentralised waste management model, Varkala municipality has been selected as the sole representative from India for the United Nations Zero Waste Forum 2026 to be held in Istanbul, Türkiye, on June 7.

The opportunity has come on the heels of Varkala being chosen for the prestigious ‘20 Cities Towards Zero Waste’ initiative, a joint programme of the UN Secretary-General’s Advisory Board on Zero Waste, UN-Habitat and the United Nations Environment Programme.

The summit, organised as part of Istanbul Zero Waste Week, will bring together policymakers, urban planners and environmental experts from across the world to discuss sustainable solutions to the mounting waste crisis.

“This is a proud moment not just for Varkala, but for Kerala and the entire country. Only 20 cities from across the world have been invited, and Varkala is the sole representative from India,” said Mithran G, secretary of Varkala municipality who will be attending the global summit.

Spread over 15.42 sqkm, the civic body has 34 wards and a population of 40,048. Being one of the most visited tourist and pilgrimage centres, Varkala municipality hosts thousands of visitors to destinations such as Papanasam Beach, Varkala Cliff and Sivagiri Mutt, creating substantial waste management challenges.