Actor Ismail among two killed in car accident at Kannur

KANNUR: Two people, including actor Ismail, were killed after a car reportedly lost control and rammed into them while they were walking along the roadside on Tuesday evening. The other deceased man is Sajeesh.

The incident occurred near Kannavam ration shop. According to reports, the car was travelling from the Kannavam side towards Koothuparamba when the accident occurred. Though local residents took the injured victims to the hospital, their lives could not be saved.

Following the incident, Kannavam police registered a case and began an investigation into the accident. An official with the police said the accident is suspected to have occurred after the driver allegedly dozed off while driving.

In the impact, the front portion of the car, belonging to a Manathana native, was damaged. Ismail has acted in the movie Albhutha Dweep, directed by Vinayan. Sajeesh owns a tyre puncture repair shop in Kannavam. Both were residents of Kannavam.