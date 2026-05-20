Forgotten 'Guns and Radios' gateway in Kunnamkulam still echoes notes of history

GURUVAYUR: On Pattambi Road in Kunnamkulam, there stands an old gateway building that many now pass without a second glance.

Rising against the blue sky, the structure once witnessed one of the town’s most fascinating chapters in history. Beneath it was a wide entrance through which people, bullock carts, and later lorries and jeeps, moved in and out of the municipal meat market where fish, goat meat, pork, and chicken were sold.

While the ground below bustled with the sounds and smells of trade, another extraordinary world existed upstairs — a world of sound, steel, science, and gunpowder. That was where Erathu Pushkaran’s famous ‘Prakash Guns and Radios’ operated.

The workshop functioned day and night and became one of the most unusual landmarks in Kunnamkulam’s cultural memory. It was a place where deadly firearms and music-playing radios coexisted under the same roof. Both were manufactured and repaired there, the crack of a rifle and the melody of a song belonging to the same workspace.

In those days, owning a radio was considered a matter of prestige in ordinary households. A firearm, meanwhile, symbolised authority and protection. Pushkaran, who handled both with equal mastery, was not seen as an ordinary mechanic by the townspeople.

He was regarded as a craftsman-scientist whose skill combined engineering intuition with practical genius. The collection of weapons that arrived at the workshop itself revealed its reputation.