G Sudhakaran sworn in as pro tem Speaker of Kerala Assembly

Ambalappuzha MLA G Sudhakaran was sworn in as pro tem Speaker of the 16th Kerala Assembly on Wednesday, paving the way for him to administer the oath to newly elected members.

In a brief ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in the morning, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to the senior leader.

Sudhakaran will administer the oath to MLA elects on Thursday. He will also chair the Assembly until the election of the Speaker on Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday was attended by Chief Minister VD Satheesan and other ministers, including Ramesh Chennithala, PC Vishnunath, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, AP Anilkumar and OJ Janish, among others.