Kerala HC to pronounce verdict in Madhu lynching case on May 25

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court will pronounce its verdict in the appeals filed by the accused and the state government in the case relating to the murder of Madhu, a tribal youth who was lynched to death for allegedly stealing rice from a grocery shop in Attappadi, Palakkad, in 2018. The court also directed all accused to appear before it on May 25.

Of the 16 accused, the Special Court for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Mannarkkad, had on April 5, 2023, sentenced 13 persons to seven-year rigorous imprisonment in the case. The 16th accused was sentenced to three months of simple imprisonment and fined Rs 500. The fourth and eleventh accused were acquitted of all charges.

The division bench directed the jail superintendent concerned to ensure the production of those accused currently undergoing sentence, while the remaining accused were directed to appear in person before the court. Currently, 12 convicts are in jail, while one is out on bail.

The prosecution argued that the sentences imposed were not commensurate with the gravity of the offence, contending that the homicide committed by the accused warranted harsher punishment. The state also sought maximum punishment for the accused.