Kodagu shadowdamsel, discovered last year, spotted in Kasaragod

KASARAGOD: A species of damselfly that was discovered in Kodagu last year was recently spotted in Kasaragod.

“Damselflies like dragonflies indicate a healthier ecosystem,” said Muhammed Haneef K A, assistant professor of botany at Thalassery Government Brennen College.

He along with fellow researchers discovered the Protosticta sooryaprakashi, which they named the Kodagu shadowdamsel. The team published its findings in the peer reviewed journal Zootaxa.

The species was named after late botanist Dr Sooryaprakash Shenoy. According to the team, Shenoy was an eminent botanist and head scientist at the Dr Shivaram Karanth Biological Park in Mangaluru. He was widely regarded for his efforts towards biodiversity conservation in the Western Ghats.

“The damselfly stands apart with a bluish-white prothoracic marking, duck-head-shaped genital tips, and distinct caudal appendage structure. It is also the smallest of its species,” said Haneef.