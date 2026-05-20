Malabar Milma launches new ready-to-cook 'milk bhatura'

KOZHIKODE: Malabar Rural Development Foundation (MRDF), the sister organisation of Milma, has launched a new ready-to-cook food product — “Milk Bhatura,” expanding its growing range of convenience-based dairy food products.

The product was launched during a function held at the MRDF campus in Peringalam, Kozhikode. The launch ceremony was inaugurated by Milma chairman and MRDF managing trustee K S Mani, who handed over the first packet to trustee P P Sathyan.

According to officials, the new product is prepared using Milma milk and is priced at Rs 55 for a packet containing 10 bhaturas. The ready-to-cook bhaturas will be available through Milma parlours, shop outlets, and supermarkets across the region. Consumers only need to deep fry the bhaturas in boiling coconut oil before serving.

The launch comes amid increasing popularity for Milma’s value-added food products. Recently introduced items such as ghee upma, butter idiyappam, ghee chapathi, pulissery, palada payasam, and ready-to-cook vegetable biryani have reportedly received strong acceptance in the market.

K S Mani said the steady rise in the number and popularity of Milma products has prompted discussions on forming a dedicated Milma food division to strengthen the organisation’s food business operations.

The event was attended by Malabar Milma director P Sreenivasan, MRDF trustee Sujatha, CEO George Kutty Jacob and senior dairy manager Mathew Varghese, among others.