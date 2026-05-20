Mani C Kappan likely to be offered post with cabinet rank

KOTTAYAM: Despite a day having passed after the full cabinet of the UDF government led by V D Satheesan assumed power, discontent among the coalition parties regarding the ministerial berths refuses to die down.

Kerala Democratic Party (KDP) leader and Pala MLA, Mani C Kappan, who was forced to share the minister post with Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader and Piravom MLA Anoop Jacob, and wait for the second term to assume a ministerial role, continued to express his strong dissatisfaction with the UDF leadership.

Speaking to TNIE, Kappan alleged that one of the coalition partner’s unwarranted claims to ministerial post deprived him of a full-term ministerial role.

“Congress leaders had promised me a ministerial berth even before the assembly elections, and during the initial discussions in the UDF, there was no confusion regarding allocating full-term ministerial posts to all parties. However, one coalition partner asserted its claim over me, citing my status as a junior member of the UDF,” Kappan said.

He mentioned that UDF leadership offered him a ‘decent position’ in the government until he assumed a ministerial role. He anticipates a position with cabinet rank for the first two-and-a-half years before taking charge as a minister.