Milk price increased by Rs 4 in Kerala; to be effective from June 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) has announced a price hike of Rs 4 per litre for milk, effective from June 1. The decision was finalized during a board meeting on Wednesday.

According to Milma Chairman K.S. Mani, the bulk of the hike—Rs 3.75 out of the Rs 4 increase—will go directly to dairy farmers.

The board had deferred the price revision due to the recent assembly elections, waiting for the new government to assume office before making the announcement. However, mounting pressure from milk producers' unions forced the decision. Unions highlighted that dairy farmers are facing severe distress caused by skyrocketing cattle feed and labor costs, alongside a sharp dip in summer milk production.