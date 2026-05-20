The Kattunaikkar tribe's adventurous 1,740 metres high trek for honey

THIRUNELLY: They walk 15 to 20 kilometres through terrain that most people would not attempt in daylight — past elephants, bears and pythons, through a landscape of sheer rock faces and dense canopy where rare birds nest and the air stays cold even in summer.

Their destination is Pakshipathalam, a dramatic outcrop of boulders and caves in the Brahmagiri hills of Wayanad, 1,740 metres above sea level. They are going to collect honey, an extraordinary thick, intensely flavoured one, yielding barely 150 kilograms in a good year but carrying every drop of the biodiversity of the place it comes from.

The men who make this journey belong to the Kattunaikkar tribal community, from a settlement called Aakkolly. Only those from Aakkolly dare to trek Pakshipathalam for honey harvest each season.

“We go six or seven times a season,” Suresh, 30, of Aakkolly says.

“During the day, we walk the forest and locate the hives — large combs hanging from sheer rock faces in the crevices at Pakshipathalam. The harvest is at night as bees are calmer after dark. Fewer stings.”

The actual extraction requires one man to descend on a rope from the top of the rock face, detaching the comb by hand in the dark, dozens of feet above the forest floor. Recently, Suresh says, a tiger charged at the group on the trail. They drove it back with torchlight and noise.