74-year-old left critically injured by aggressive rooster in Kollam

KOLLAM: In a bizarre and shocking incident, a 74-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a rooster in Pooyappally, Kollam, on Thursday.

Joyce was returning home from a nearby shop when the bird suddenly flew onto her head and repeatedly pecked at her face and skull.

Hearing her screams, local residents rushed to the spot and shifted her to Parippally Medical College Hospital. She suffered deep wounds near her eye, nose, eyebrow and on the skull, and required 12 stitches. Her eye was also reportedly injured in the attack.

“The attack was so brutal that even police officers initially refused to believe it. We had to show medical records from the Medical College Hospital to convince them of the severity of the attack,” a relative said.

According to residents, the rooster has an aggressive streak and had allegedly tried to attack Joyce on previous occasions.

A complaint was initially lodged with Pooyappally police. However, after discussions with the bird’s owner, Joyce requested police not to register a case, officers said.

The attack has become a talking point in the locality, with many residents expressing shock over the intensity of the rooster’s aggression, the relative said.