Central University of Kerala to offer masters in microbiology from this year

KASARAGOD: The Central University of Kerala has introduced a new course – M Sc microbiology – from the 2026-27 academic year. It will have 30 seats. Candidates with a degree in Life Sciences or related subjects with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST students) can apply, the university said in a statement.

Admission will be through the National Testing Agency’s Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes (CUET-PG). Candidates who appeared for CUET-PG must register through the CUK website on or before June 10.

“Microbiology has emerged as one of the most promising disciplines in the life sciences sector, with growing opportunities in research, healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, food safety and environmental conservation. The university is introducing the course since the demand for qualified microbiologists is steadily increasing in both public and private sectors,” the CUK said.

The CUK said those completing the programme can pursue careers as microbiologists, research scientists, clinical microbiologists and environmental microbiologists.

Registration on for PG courses

The CUK has commenced the registration process for admission to its PG programmes for the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates who appeared for the CUET-PG can apply