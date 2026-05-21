Days of anxiety turn to joy for ‘SilverLine families’

KOCHI: Ending 2,065 days of anxiety and tension, Wednesday brought joy to the nearly tens of thousands of families whose land had been tagged for acquisition under the SilverLine project – the former LDF government’s much-reviled semi-high-speed rail corridor. Hailing the UDF government’s decision to denotify the project, people burst crackers and distributed sweets.

“Finally, the right decision has been made. We have been awaiting the denotification order. We can now legally lay claim to our properties,” said Salvin K P, a resident of Keezhmadu, Ernakulam. He said though the previous government had decided not to proceed with the project, it did not denotify it. With their land plots tied to the revenue department, families were struggling, he said.

“We were unable to sell or pledge our land,” said Nazeer B, a native of Elathur, Kozhikode, and a member of K-Rail SilverLine Viruddha Janakeeya Samithi. According to him, more than 150 families have been affected by the project in his hometown alone.

“It was a project that was drawn up without proper thought. A large number of people would have been displaced! And the compensation? Would the state government, already deep in debt, be able to provide adequate compensation to all affected families? There have been several cases of displaced people struggling to get the promised compensation,” he added.