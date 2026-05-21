INS Sunayna wraps up Indian Ocean mission

KOCHI: Young Samaira was bubbling with joy as she saw her father disembarking from the INS Sunayna at Kochi Naval Base on Wednesday. Commander Sidharth Chaudhary was also eagerly waiting for the meeting as he could not celebrate the first birthday of his little angel.

“We were planning to celebrate the first birthday of my daughter in a big way. But I was on deployment on May 9 and I was eagerly waiting to meet my daughter,” said Sidharth Chaudhary, commanding officer of INS Sunayna, which returned to Kochi after traversing the Indian Ocean covering 8,120 nautical miles and seven ports of call.

INS Sunayna was officially flagged off as part of the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar mission by the Ministry of Defence to promote maritime cooperation and collective security. The multinational deployment across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) had 38 crew members from 16 partner nations on board, which demonstrated India’s emergence as the preferred security partner in the region and its enduring commitment towards strengthening maritime collaboration and interoperability.

The deployment, jointly undertaken by the Indian Navy and partner nations represented one of the most comprehensive multinational operational engagements conducted in the region. Sailors and officers from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Mauritius, Maldives Mozambique, Myanmar, Seychelles, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor Leste, and the UAE were part of the mission.