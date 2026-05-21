Power change: Public walk back in as Kerala Secretariat sheds guarded look

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government secretariat, the nerve centre of Kerala’s administration, wore a visibly more relaxed and accessible look on Wednesday, with the change of guard in power reflecting not just in the corridors of governance but also at its guarded entry points.

Visitors began trickling into ministers’ offices much before the officially designated public interaction hours of 3 pm to 5 pm, with security personnel appearing noticeably less rigid, though mandatory security checks continued without exception.

The most striking change was at the secretariat’s North Gate — popularly known as the “protest gate” — which had largely remained shut over the past several years due to frequent protests and security concerns.

The gate remained open for the second consecutive day, with security staff allowing members of the public to enter after routine checks. The reopening of the gate came shortly after the UDF government assumed office, reportedly following insistence from pro-Congress secretariat employees’ organisations.

“Even though the North Gate is not a designated public entry point as of now, we allowed entry to a few visitors after mandatory security checks. Most of them had prior appointments or references from officials,” said Sirajudeen A S, chief security officer of the Secretariat.