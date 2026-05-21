Wheelchair paths, buggy service to make Athirappilly disabled-friendly

THRISSUR: Nestled in the Sholayar forest range, the popular Athirappilly waterfalls in Thrissur are set to become disabled-friendly — with the forest department drawing up plans to transform the tourist destination.

Known as the ‘Niagara of South India,’ the 80ft-tall waterfalls, on the Chalakudy River, attract both domestic and international tourists in large numbers, with social media contributing to its increased popularity.

“The river widens majestically in the region of the falls and it witnesses a huge rush of visitors during vacations and weekends. We very often receive enquiries about facilities for people with disabilities.

We are now chalking out plans to implement such facilities,” Vazhachal divisional forest officer Suresh Babu said, adding that wheelchairs would be made available at the entrance for those with limited mobility.

The forest department is working on setting up pathways for wheelchairs. A buggy service will also be launched to cater to the elderly and those who have difficulty hiking to the top of the waterfalls.