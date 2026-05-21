Wheelchair paths, buggy service to make Athirappilly disabled-friendly

THRISSUR: Nestled in the Sholayar forest range, the popular Athirappilly waterfalls in Thrissur are set to become disabled-friendly — with the forest department drawing up plans to transform the tourist destination.
Known as the ‘Niagara of South India,’ the 80ft-tall waterfalls, on the Chalakudy River, attract both domestic and international tourists in large numbers, with social media contributing to its increased popularity.
“The river widens majestically in the region of the falls and it witnesses a huge rush of visitors during vacations and weekends. We very often receive enquiries about facilities for people with disabilities.
We are now chalking out plans to implement such facilities,” Vazhachal divisional forest officer Suresh Babu said, adding that wheelchairs would be made available at the entrance for those with limited mobility.
The forest department is working on setting up pathways for wheelchairs. A buggy service will also be launched to cater to the elderly and those who have difficulty hiking to the top of the waterfalls.
While the service would involve a small fee, officials believe it would greatly facilitate visitors. For many in the neighbourhood, a visit with family and friends to Athirappilly and its sister falls Vazhachal is an annual ritual. And for outstation tourists, Athirappilly made it to their itineraries, especially after it became a setting for popular movies including Baahubali and Raavan.
According to official data, as many as 86,29,310 people visited Athirappilly and Vazhachal in 2025-26. Over three lakh have visited Athirappilly this year alone. Ticket sales alone generated Rs 1.24 crore in revenue in the first three months of 2026.
Currently, visitors have to trek nearly a kilometre through the forest to reach the top of the waterfalls. There are also plans to create more trekking pathways for those who love tenting and hiking.
“We have been getting enquiries for long treks. Though we have some, more such routes are being explored,” Suresh Babu said.