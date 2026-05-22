Benny Behanan emerges frontrunner for KPCC president

KOTTAYAM: With the UDF cabinet assuming office and the distribution of portfolios completed without major dissent, the Congress leadership is set to initiate discussions to elect a new president for the party’s state unit, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Sources said the Congress high command will begin proceedings in this regard at the earliest.

The election of a new KPCC president was necessitated after current president Sunny Joseph joined the V D Satheesan-led UDF cabinet. With two out of three working presidents also becoming ministers, the high command is likely to consider a major overhaul, which may include appointing new working presidents along with a change of guard in district Congress committees (DCCs) as well. Various factors, including social and communal balance, will be taken into account while picking the new Congress state president, sources said.

According to reports, several names are being considered for the top KPCC position, making the selection process challenging. Among the probables, senior leader and MP Benny Behanan is the frontrunner. The 73-year-old ‘A’ group leader has held various positions, including that of UDF convener, KPCC general secretary, Thrissur DCC president, and AICC member. Known for maintaining good relations with senior leaders, he is considered capable of navigating the new power dynamics that have emerged following Satheesan’s elevation as chief minister.