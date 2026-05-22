Benny Behanan emerges frontrunner for KPCC president

KOTTAYAM: With the UDF cabinet assuming office and the distribution of portfolios completed without major dissent, the Congress leadership is set to initiate discussions to elect a new president for the party’s state unit, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Sources said the Congress high command will begin proceedings in this regard at the earliest.
The election of a new KPCC president was necessitated after current president Sunny Joseph joined the V D Satheesan-led UDF cabinet. With two out of three working presidents also becoming ministers, the high command is likely to consider a major overhaul, which may include appointing new working presidents along with a change of guard in district Congress committees (DCCs) as well. Various factors, including social and communal balance, will be taken into account while picking the new Congress state president, sources said.
According to reports, several names are being considered for the top KPCC position, making the selection process challenging. Among the probables, senior leader and MP Benny Behanan is the frontrunner. The 73-year-old ‘A’ group leader has held various positions, including that of UDF convener, KPCC general secretary, Thrissur DCC president, and AICC member. Known for maintaining good relations with senior leaders, he is considered capable of navigating the new power dynamics that have emerged following Satheesan’s elevation as chief minister.
Belonging to the Jacobite community, communal balance too is in his favour. His extensive political experience, close association with former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, and ability to unify different factions have made him a favoured candidate. Additionally, ‘A’ group had offered its total support to K C Venugopal in the race for the chief minister post, and hence, it is expected to get Venugopal’s backing.
Mavelikkara MP Kodukunnil Suresh is another top contender for the post. Should the high command prioritise appointing a Dalit leader, Suresh would be the likely choice, given his strong rapport with the AICC leadership. He was previously considered for the role when Sunny Joseph was elected last year.
Other contenders for the post include Joseph Vazhakkan, a nominee from the ‘I’ group and a close associate of Ramesh Chennithala, as well as Anto Antony, who narrowly missed the position last time. KPCC general secretary and former Kottayam DCC president Tomy Kallani is also actively vying for the post, with the backing of Catholic Church. Although working president Shafi Parambil was considered for the position before the elections, his prospects have diminished because of the prevailing community dynamics in the state.
According to a senior leader, the Congress high command will take a decision after consulting with senior leaders, former KPCC presidents and Chief Minister Satheesan.