BJP assigns roles to MLAs in Kerala assembly; Rajeev Chandrasekhar to lead

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajeev Chandrasekhar is set to become the BJP’s legislature party leader in the assembly, with V Muraleedharan likely to assume the role of legislature party secretary and B B Gopakumar that of party whip. A formal announcement is expected once the arrangement receives the concurrence of the BJP central leadership.

“Notably, Muraleedharan, as legislature party secretary, will play a key role in deciding the party’s day-to-day legislative business,” said a senior party source. “The arrangement has been worked out so that Chandrasekhar, the BJP state president, can focus more on organisational matters,” the source added.

According to a senior official, the legislature party secretary serves as the party’s key point of contact with the legislature secretariat. “Matters such as which MLAs would speak for the party on a given motion are worked out with the legislature party secretary,” the official added.

During the swearing-in of MLAs, Chandrasekhar was assigned a seat in the front row, while Muraleedharan and Gopakumar were seated in the second and third rows respectively. However, the seating arrangements are temporary and could change when the new Assembly convenes for its inaugural session.