BJP assigns roles to MLAs in Kerala assembly; Rajeev Chandrasekhar to lead

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajeev Chandrasekhar is set to become the BJP’s legislature party leader in the assembly, with V Muraleedharan likely to assume the role of legislature party secretary and B B Gopakumar that of party whip. A formal announcement is expected once the arrangement receives the concurrence of the BJP central leadership.
“Notably, Muraleedharan, as legislature party secretary, will play a key role in deciding the party’s day-to-day legislative business,” said a senior party source. “The arrangement has been worked out so that Chandrasekhar, the BJP state president, can focus more on organisational matters,” the source added.
According to a senior official, the legislature party secretary serves as the party’s key point of contact with the legislature secretariat. “Matters such as which MLAs would speak for the party on a given motion are worked out with the legislature party secretary,” the official added.
During the swearing-in of MLAs, Chandrasekhar was assigned a seat in the front row, while Muraleedharan and Gopakumar were seated in the second and third rows respectively. However, the seating arrangements are temporary and could change when the new Assembly convenes for its inaugural session.
Both Chandrasekhar and Muraleedharan have served as Rajya Sabha MPs and Union Ministers, with Chandrasekhar entering the Upper House in 2006 and Muraleedharan in 2018. Gopakumar, currently the BJP Thiruvananthapuram Zone president, had finished second in Chathannur in the previous two Assembly elections in 2016 and 2021 before winning the seat in 2026.
Prior to taking oath, the three BJP MLAs paid floral tributes at the Martyr’s Square and joined a BJP procession to the Assembly led by senior party leaders and workers.
Speaker candidate
Despite its numerical disadvantage in the 16th assembly, where it has only three MLAs, the BJP has decided to field B B Gopakumar as its speaker candidate. “Fielding a candidate for the Speaker’s post is a symbolic assertion of the BJP’s distinct voice and approach in the Assembly,” Muraleedharan said.
UDF govt succumbing to IUML pressure: BJP MLA
T’Puram: The BJP has alleged that allocating the No. 2 cabinet position to P K Kunhalikutty, while pushing senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala to the third spot, clearly indicated that the IUML was exerting undue pressure on the UDF government. BJP MLA V Muraleedharan told reporters that the delay in cabinet formation was also due to the “stubbornness” of the IUML. He also criticised Chief Minister V D Satheesan for visiting a bishop, despite having earlier declared that he would not pander to community leaders. “Satheesan went back on his statement when it came to Church leaders,” Muraleedharan said. Pointing out that 12 of 21 ministers belonged to minority communities, he said the majority community’s interests should not be sidelined.