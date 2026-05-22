Colour, cordiality mark induction of legislators in 16th Kerala Assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a day when prosaicness played second fiddle, 139 legislators elected to the 16th Kerala assembly took the oath of office on Thursday in a ceremony that was as colourful as it was cordial.

Of the lot, 101 were from the UDF, 35 from the LDF and three from the NDA. They were administered the oath in the presence of G Sudhakaran, who was appointed pro tem speaker after being sworn in as MLA on Wednesday, and relatives and party members, who flocked the galleries.

Resembling a college re-opening day where many look to stand out from the rest, Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen arrived riding his hybrid electric cycle. Adding sparkle to the solemn occasion, Chandy wore black track pants and a white t-shirt embossed with the image of his father, Oommen Chandy.

The BJP MLAs reached the assembly in a celebratory march from Martyrs’ Column, while IUML members clocked in with their family members and party workers.

V E Abdul Gafoor, who represents Kalamassery, was the first to be inaugurated, and was followed by his IUML colleague Parakkal Abdulla, who represents Kuttiady. CPI’s C Ajayaprasad, representing Punalur, was the first opposition member to be officially inducted.

Congress’ Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath paid his gratitude to the people of his constituency while taking oath, while A K M Ashraf of Manjeshwar took oath in Kannada. Congress’ Devikulam MLA F Raja took to Tamil. IUML’s Fyzal Babu was the first to take oath in English, followed by Ramesh Chennithala, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Sunny Joseph, K Muraleedharan, Mani C Kappan, Sandeep Varrier, Ramesh Pisharody and Shibu Baby John.