Exit visa expected soon for Kozhikode man imprisoned in Saudi jail

KOZHIKODE: Legal procedures related to the release of Abdul Rahim, a native of Feroke in Kozhikode district who has been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia, are progressing rapidly, according to the action committee coordinating efforts for his release. The committee indicated that the exit visa — considered the final stage before his release and return home — could be issued any moment.

Officials said that the travel arrangements for Abdul’s immediate return to India have already been fully prepared by the Indian Embassy. The long-awaited news of his release is being eagerly anticipated by the Malayali community across the world, especially among expatriates who have closely followed the case over the years.

At the same time, there are concerns that the upcoming Eid al-Adha holidays in Saudi Arabia could cause slight delays in the completion of official procedures. Despite this possibility, authorities and those involved in the negotiations are continuing intensive efforts to ensure that the remaining formalities are completed without interruption.

Indian Embassy officials in Riyadh, along with Siddique Thuvvoor, who holds power of attorney for Abdul ’s family, are maintaining constant communication with Saudi government departments.