New Kerala govt likely to retain KIIFB, but with borrowing wings clipped

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite years of criticism, the new UDF government is learnt to have decided to retain KIIFB while curbing its independent market borrowing powers. Government sources said the move is aimed at addressing long-standing concerns over off-budget financing and mounting public debt liabilities.

Instead of allowing KIIFB to raise funds directly from the market, the government is understood to be considering a new mechanism under which the state would raise development loans and route the funds to KIIFB as grants for infrastructure projects. A proposal to this effect had earlier been submitted to the previous LDF government, but was rejected over concerns that it would undermine KIIFB’s autonomy, sources said.

“When KIIFB borrows from the market, interest rates can go up to eight or nine per cent. But when the state raises development loans through the Reserve Bank, the average interest rate is around seven per cent,” a senior government official said.

The Union government’s decision to classify KIIFB borrowings as part of the state’s liabilities has sharply reduced Kerala’s borrowing limit. Against this backdrop, the new government is planning to end KIIFB’s direct market borrowings to avoid high-interest loans, sources said.