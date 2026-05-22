Tourist safety in focus as Munnar's reputation hit over brawls

IDUKKI: The recent altercation between visitors and local tourism workers at Top Station, on the Munnar-Vattavada route, has once again triggered a debate over tourist safety, traffic indiscipline and the need for stronger policing in the highland tourism sector.

The latest incident was reportedly triggered when a tourist bus from Varkala stopped roadside at Top Station to drop visitors.

The tourists alleged that a local man verbally abused them, following which an argument escalated into a physical confrontation involving tourists, staff members and local tourism workers.

“Those who have visited Top Station know there are no proper parking facilities there and vehicles are parked along the roadside. We were only trying to drop off family members after reversing the vehicle when the issue started,” one of the tourists claimed on social media.

Following the incident, several online posts surfaced accusing local groups of intimidating tourists and interfering with tourism-related operations in the region.

Tourists and travel operators alleged that repeated confrontations were affecting visitor confidence and damaging Kerala’s tourism image. Complaints also highlighted issues including harassment of tourists, obstruction of movement and financial losses to tour operators, hotels and local businesses dependent on tourism.

At the same time, residents and local tourism workers argue that reckless behaviour by tourists has also become a major concern in the region.