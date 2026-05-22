Wayanad landslide survivors thank Agriculture Minister Siddique for securing their education

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon after assuming office, Agriculture Minister T Siddique received an emotional video call from students in the landslide-hit Mundakkai-Chooralmala region who thanked him for securing their education.

The initiative, born out of the Minister’s “MLA Care” project following the devastating tragedy, successfully mobilised corporate CSR funds to cover higher education expenses for displaced youth.

This funding enabled students to pursue advanced degrees in competitive fields such as medicine, engineering, and aviation, ensuring that those who lost family members and stability could still build a future.

A total of 351 students across Wayanad district, including 152 students directly affected by the disaster, were able to continue their studies through the project.

Among them, 21 students secured jobs within two years. The minister assured the students that those completing their studies would be provided jobs.