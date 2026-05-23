CPM slams move against LIFE Mission

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM on Friday came out strongly against the state government’s reported move to dissolve the LIFE Mission and has threatened to launch a mass protest if it’s not withdrawn.

The CPM called the decision politically motivated and anti-people.

A statement issued by the CPM state secretariat said the LIFE Mission had emerged as a model housing project under the previous Left government, helping more than five lakh families secure homes.

The party alleged that dismantling the scheme would shatter the hopes of lakhs of beneficiaries, including families currently awaiting housing assistance.

Meanwhile LSGD Minister K M Shaji, clarified to the media that the state government hasn’t taken such a decision and the reports of dissolving LIFE Mission are baseless.