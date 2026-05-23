Development, conservation must go together: Minister K Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stressing the need to balance development with environmental protection, Health, Food Safety and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan on Thursday said society must work collectively to reduce the ecological impact of development projects and adopt practical solutions for sustainable growth.

Inaugurating the ‘Local Actions- Global Impact’ workshop, organised by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board at Institute of Management in Government (IMG) in connection with the international day for biological diversity, the minister said maintaining ecological balance requires practical interventions. He said that more shade giving trees should be planted whenever trees are cut down for development projects.

Highlighting the need for reforms in wildlife conservation, Muraleedharan said traditional methods of keeping animals confined in small enclosures should give way to more nature-friendly models. He cited Puthur Zoological Park as an example of a modern conservation space where animals can move freely in a natural habitat.