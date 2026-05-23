Development, conservation must go together: Minister K Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stressing the need to balance development with environmental protection, Health, Food Safety and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan on Thursday said society must work collectively to reduce the ecological impact of development projects and adopt practical solutions for sustainable growth.
Inaugurating the ‘Local Actions- Global Impact’ workshop, organised by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board at Institute of Management in Government (IMG) in connection with the international day for biological diversity, the minister said maintaining ecological balance requires practical interventions. He said that more shade giving trees should be planted whenever trees are cut down for development projects.
Highlighting the need for reforms in wildlife conservation, Muraleedharan said traditional methods of keeping animals confined in small enclosures should give way to more nature-friendly models. He cited Puthur Zoological Park as an example of a modern conservation space where animals can move freely in a natural habitat.
The minister also identified waste management as one of the major challenges of the state. He said the responsibility of protecting water bodies does not rest solely with local self-government institutions, but equally with the public. “The tendency to dump waste again in areas that have already been cleaned must end,” he said.
He pointed out that food safety remains a serious concern, alleging that vegetables and milk brought from other states often contain harmful chemicals and pesticides that pose health risks.
Calling for collective action beyond political differences, the minister said lasting solutions can only be achieved if elected representatives and local bodies work together. He assured full government support for implementing practical recommendations to ensure sustainable development.