Kerala Administrative Tribunal stays transfer of four police association leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a setback to the UDF government, the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT ) has ordered a stay on the transfer of four leaders of the Police Association.

The transfer orders of Police Officers Association vice-president Jyothish R K, Kerala Police Association district secretary Y Appu, Kerala Police Association state executive member Krishna Lal and another office-bearer Nikhil were frozen for two weeks.

The CPM-aligned officers were transferred after the UDF government assumed charge. The four approached the KAT alleging that their transfer was politically motivated and violated the norms.The KAT reckoned that there was merit in the matter placed before it and passed the interim stay order.

Police Officers Association state president R Prasanth and state secretary C R Biju were earlier transferred from the intelligence wing to the local police. Prasanth was shifted as Museum SHO, while Biju was moved to Ernakulam city. The two will also move the KAT against their transfer.