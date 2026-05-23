Kerala CM VD Satheesan meets Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka during Delhi visit

Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Saturday met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi as a part of his first visit since assuming office.

The Kerala CM earlier met with Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

Though Satheesan planned to meet the Congress’ central leadership soon after taking oath as the chief minister, the prolonged discussions on cabinet formation and portfolio allocation delayed his visit to Delhi.

In his meeting with the top party leaders, the chief minister would discuss about the future plans for the state, TNIE earlier reported.

Congress leader VD Satheesan was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Kerala on Monday, officially bringing the Congress-led UDF back to power after a ten-year hiatus, following their landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The ceremony saw a massive turnout of top political heavyweights, signalling the national significance of the UDF's victory. The event was attended by: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi, and General Secretary KC Venugopal.It included Congress Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers like Siddaramaiah (Karnataka), alongside Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Revanth Reddy (Telangana), and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh).

(With inputs from ANI)