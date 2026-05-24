‘Good morning’: Kerala police stations to turn friendly with greet-first reform

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A courteous welcome note — greeting visitors with a polite ‘good morning’ or ‘namaskaram’ — would soon be the new face of policing in the state. A few days into his term, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala is pitching for a major facelift of the state’s police force.

The minister has directed police officers to greet visitors courteously, listen to their woes with empathy and transform stations into people-centric public service spaces rather than intimidating state institutions.

Following his first high-level meeting with top police officials after assuming office, Chennithala on Saturday announced a wide-ranging overhaul of all 484 police stations across the state. The revamp covers several aspects, from behavioural changes and station cleanliness to structural reforms in station-level policing and administrative responsibilities.

Chennithala said police stations should function as genuine public service centres where complaints are addressed impartially and resolved with sensitivity.

Noting that visitors must be welcomed with a ‘good morning’ or ‘namaskaram’, he stressed that those entering stations should not be viewed as criminals by default, but as citizens entitled to dignity, fairness and respectful treatment.

Alongside behavioural changes, the minister also ordered a major clean-up drive on station premises.