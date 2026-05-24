INTERVIEW| Cinema must keep evolving with tech, but never lose its soul, says Sunny Joseph

What inspired you to enter the film world?

Sathyan Mash was my first inspiration. During school days, I wanted to become an actor like him. Perhaps that interest deepened when, as a Class 5 student, I got a chance to meet him at Bharat Hotel in Ernakulam. Like most teenagers, I was drawn to action films.

Later, while in college, I worked as a projectionist at Bhavani Theatre in Cherthala under Rajappan chettan. For two years, I worked there without salary, simply to watch films. I handled the 6 pm and 9 pm screenings and loved the sound of the projector. In 1974 alone, I watched nearly 400 films — Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and English.

A turning point came when I attended a film appreciation camp led by George K George, then a Jesuit priest, who later left priesthood and became the president of an American university. I was 17 then. Watching ‘Battleship Potemkin’, ‘Pas de Deux’, and other serious cinema changed my understanding of film. That was when I realised this was the kind of cinema I wanted to pursue. I then became determined to study at FTII, Pune.

Was this during your student days?

Yes, while in college. Cinema became an obsession then, and the projection room was my classroom.

When did you take the FTII entrance test?

I first wrote the entrance test after Class 12 at the Adyar centre in Chennai, as Kerala had no test centre then. I was young and mischievous, and thought unconventional answers would impress them. In the general knowledge section, when asked who was the greatest exponent of the flute, I wrote “Lord Krishna”. Naturally, that did not help (laughs).