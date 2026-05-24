It’s power failure, not power cut: Minister Sunny Joseph

KANNUR: Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph has said that there are no power cuts in the state, and clarified that the issues currently being experienced are only ‘power failures.’

Speaking at the “Meet the Leader” programme at the Kannur Press Club on Saturday, the minister said repairs are being carried out on electricity lines that have developed faults, and that the department has already issued notices regarding the matter.

He added that necessary corrective measures would be taken to resolve the issues and ensure smooth power supply across the state. He added that he was closely studying various aspects related to the power sector and would hold discussions with former ministers and officials as part of efforts to improve the system.

“Kerala is known as ‘God’s own country’ for its rich natural beauty and landscape. However, climate change and global warming have adversely affected wildlife and birds.

Efforts will be made to preserve this identity” he said. He said decisions would be taken keeping the interests of the people in mind while ensuring Kerala’s development without harming the environment, he said.

Regarding changes in KPCC president, the minister said discussions post have not yet begun. He added that it would be better for different individuals to handle different responsibilities rather than one person holding multiple positions.