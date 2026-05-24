Kerala braces for early monsoon onset; yellow alert issued for districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is bracing for an early onset of Southwest Monsoon as the weather system advanced further over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal on Saturday, bringing widespread rainfall activity across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal over the next three to four days. Yellow alerts have already been issued for districts across the state till May 27.
MET director Neetha K Gopal said the next three to four days would be crucial for the monsoon onset over the state. “We are seeing conditions evolving as we had expected for the monsoon onset. An official statement is likely to be issued soon. As per the current assessment, the situation remains favourable for the arrival of the monsoon,” she said.
She said that Kerala is likely to witness continuing rainfall activity in the coming days, with some districts expected to receive yellow-alert level rainfall. “There are no major additional weather systems currently influencing the region. Compared to last year, the wind strength ahead of monsoon onset is relatively weaker.
So at present we are only expecting moderate rainfall activity,” she said. “The situation could still evolve after the official onset of the monsoon, as rainfall intensity and weather patterns often undergo changes during the early phase of the season,” she added.
Despite a normal pre-monsoon rainfall pattern during May, the broader monsoon outlook for Kerala continues to remain below normal. “May rainfall has been reasonably good and close to normal levels. But the overall monsoon season and June rainfall are still expected to remain below normal. Even if the total seasonal rainfall is lower, individual rainfall events can still occur. Preparedness remains important,” she added.
Yellow alert
Sunday - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Idukki districts
Monday - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad
Tuesday - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha districts
Wednesday - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts