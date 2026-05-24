Kerala braces for early monsoon onset; yellow alert issued for districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is bracing for an early onset of Southwest Monsoon as the weather system advanced further over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal on Saturday, bringing widespread rainfall activity across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal over the next three to four days. Yellow alerts have already been issued for districts across the state till May 27.

MET director Neetha K Gopal said the next three to four days would be crucial for the monsoon onset over the state. “We are seeing conditions evolving as we had expected for the monsoon onset. An official statement is likely to be issued soon. As per the current assessment, the situation remains favourable for the arrival of the monsoon,” she said.

She said that Kerala is likely to witness continuing rainfall activity in the coming days, with some districts expected to receive yellow-alert level rainfall. “There are no major additional weather systems currently influencing the region. Compared to last year, the wind strength ahead of monsoon onset is relatively weaker.