Kerala cultural bodies set for shake-up: Resul Pookutty exits; Jagadish, Salim Kumar in the fray

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As is customary following the change of political guard, the heads of state cultural institutions, after some initial reluctance, have begun stepping down from their positions. While Chalachithra Academy chairperson Resul Pookutty, vice chairperson Cuckoo Parameswaran, and Kerala Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board chairman Madhupal have put in their papers, Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) chairman K Madhu is yet to do so.

Meanwhile, names of prominent figures, including actors Jagadish, Salim Kumar, Prem Kumar, and filmmaker Deepu Karunakaran, are doing the rounds to fill these vacancies. “Resul mailed his resignation papers to the chief secretary on Monday. Around the same time, Madhupal and Cuckoo also quit,” an official said.

According to a source, there is still no clarity on K Madhu’s position. “It should be cleared up in a couple of days.” However, it is learnt that all the incumbents were initially reluctant to bow out. C Ajoy, who had earlier communicated his decision to make way as Chalachithra Academy secretary, has been posted as deputy director of I&PRD, Thrissur.