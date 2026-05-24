Kerala cultural bodies set for shake-up: Resul Pookutty exits; Jagadish, Salim Kumar in the fray

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As is customary following the change of political guard, the heads of state cultural institutions, after some initial reluctance, have begun stepping down from their positions. While Chalachithra Academy chairperson Resul Pookutty, vice chairperson Cuckoo Parameswaran, and Kerala Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board chairman Madhupal have put in their papers, Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) chairman K Madhu is yet to do so.
Meanwhile, names of prominent figures, including actors Jagadish, Salim Kumar, Prem Kumar, and filmmaker Deepu Karunakaran, are doing the rounds to fill these vacancies. “Resul mailed his resignation papers to the chief secretary on Monday. Around the same time, Madhupal and Cuckoo also quit,” an official said.
According to a source, there is still no clarity on K Madhu’s position. “It should be cleared up in a couple of days.” However, it is learnt that all the incumbents were initially reluctant to bow out. C Ajoy, who had earlier communicated his decision to make way as Chalachithra Academy secretary, has been posted as deputy director of I&PRD, Thrissur.
Resul’s appointment to the academy itself was controversial, coming as it did after the sudden exit of Prem Kumar, just over a month prior to the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala. While the administration said his tenure had ended, Prem Kumar lashed out at the government, alleging “double standards” in his removal. Most of these appointments are largely political in nature, and pro-Congress cultural icons are expected to replace them.
While Jagadish had earlier even contested on a Congress ticket in the 2016 assembly polls against actor-politician K B Ganesh Kumar from Pathanapuram, Salim Kumar has been a presence at Congress events. After his stint at the academy, Prem Kumar was also active in Congress circles.